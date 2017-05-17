You Need Special Skills to Survive, Rector Tells Students

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Fresh students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, have been charged to key into the polytechnic’s determination to produce industry-compliant graduates and entrepreneurs in line with the federal government’s policy of ensuring that today’s graduates aspire “to be job-creators rather than job-seekers”.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Taiwo Akande, gave the charge while speaking at the matriculation ceremony for 3,000 fresh National Diploma and Higher National Diploma students admitted for the 2016/2017 academic session on Wednesday.

The rector, who lamented the increasing wave of unemployment among Nigerian graduates, pointed out that “the era of depending on certificate alone is over”.

Akande further admonished that since the future belongs to those who have extra skills beyond the certificates, all must acquire the needed skills for breakthrough.

The rector also urged them to discover and unleash their talents so that whatever training they receive in the course of their studies will be aided by their potentials which will make them unique persons

with personal identities.

More to follow…