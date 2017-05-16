FRSC, Police to Tackle Masked  Commercial  Motorcyclists in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has expressed worries over the activities of commercial motorcyclists in Ekiti State, saying allowing them to mask their faces during operation could pose serious threat to security in the state.

The traffic maintenance organisation added that the commission is

partnering with the police and Department of State Services (DSS) to effect the arrest of those masking their faces to perpetrate robbery in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The FRSC added that the body had deployed every mechanism to ensure

reduction of carnage on Ekiti roads, including deployment of more men

on the roads across the state to ensure that road users comply with safety regulations.

The Sector Commander in Ekiti, Mr Kugu Ismaila, said these in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday when the newly elected executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Correspondents Chapel paid him a courtesy call in the FRSC’s office.

Ismaila said: “We are witnessing a very dangerous situation here, I mean the influx of many commercial motorcycle operators from neighbouring states into Ekiti.

“In most cases, many of them will mask their faces even while operating and had used that opportunity to rob so many people. I have told the state government about this and the government is proposing to provide a data bank for their members so that whoever perpetrates robbery can be traced easily.”

Details later…