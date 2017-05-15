Oil Exploration Begins in Lake Chad Basin in Six Months, NNPC Says Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Alhaji Maikanti Baru, on Monday said the plan to commence oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin has already been concluded.

Baru revealed that the corporation had concluded the arrangement to mobilise heavy and sophisticated equipment to the area in order to begin oil exploration.

He said the plan to begin oil exploration was reached after the military had given the corporation the assurance that it would provide adequate security even after relative peace has returned to the area with the degrading of the militant group, Boko Haram.

Baru said oil exploration, with all the arrangements, would commence in the next six months.

The promise was given during a courtesy visit by the management of the NNPC to the Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Details later…