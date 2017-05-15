Niger Companies Downsizing, NACCIMA Raises the Alarm

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) on Monday raised the alarm that most companies and business outfits in the state are now downsizing as a result of the downturn in the nation’s economy.

NACCIMA said the situation has been compounded by the lack of patronage of local industries and companies by governments.

The Director General of the organisation, Alhaji Adamu Salihu, who made this known while fielding questions from newsmen, said: “Some businesses now run one shift instead of three shifts meaning that they have laid off some of their workers.

“Lack of patronage by all tiers of government is worsening the business environment. Governments prefer to deal with companies from other places which is why most of these companies are downsizing

“We have not seen total closure of these companies, what we are witnessing is downsizing.”

Details later…