Bauchi Magistrate’s Court Convicts 11 Thugs

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Chief Magistrate’s Court 3 in Bauchi State has sentenced nine political thugs popularly known as Sarasuka to a year and six months imprisonment or pay a fine of N53,000 each.

The thugs were among the 11 arrested on May 6, 2017, by a police patrol team attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Bauchi in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State during the inauguration of constituency projects by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

The thugs who were subsequently arraigned before the chief magistrate’s court were charged for criminal conspiracy and thuggery.

According to Public Relations Officer of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, on Monday, the thugs pleaded guilty “and were sentenced to one year and six months imprisonment or pay option of fifty three thousand naira (N53,000) each”.

Details later…