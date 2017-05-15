Ambode Donates N55m to Families of Ishawo Fallen Heroes

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday donated N55 million to the families of four officers of the Nigeria Police Force and one captain of the Nigerian Army who were killed in an ambush by militants and pipeline vandals in Ishawo, Ikorodu on April 8.

Ambode equally donated 20 additional patrol vehicles to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), an arm of the Lagos State Police Command, though funded by the Lagos State Government, noting that the donation was a clear statement against men of the underworld.

He presented cheques to the families of the affected officers at the State House, Alausa on Monday, saying the donation could not make up for their lives, but an appreciation of the supreme sacrifices they paid in the course of ensuring the safety of residents of the state.

He presented the cheques alongside the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, and Executive Secretary of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Mr. Abdulrazaq Balogun, among others.

Details later…