Improve on Future Polls, INEC Urged

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

‎

‎

A former presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the 2015 elections, Alhaji Rafiu Salawu, at the weekend urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the past elections held in the country by conducting free, fair and acceptable polls in the future.

Salawu, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara capital, on the state of the nation, noted that the past leadership of INEC conducted impressive elections with the use of card readers and stressed the need for more improvement in the nation’s electoral process as being practised in developed countries.

Salawu, who is currently the National Chairman of the National Progressive Council for Advanced Grassroots (NPCAG) seeking INEC registration, commended the initiative of INEC for the timely release of the election timetable for the 2019 general election.

He added that the development would go a long way in allowing political parties and their candidates to plan ahead before future elections.

Details later…