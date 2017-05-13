St. Finbarrs, Jubril Martins Book GTBank Masters Cup Semis

St. Finbbars College Akoka and Jubril Martins yesterday at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos, booked their place in the semi-finals in the Season 6 of the GTBank Masters Cup. The Akoka Bombers defeated International School, Lagos 5-0 in a one sided encounter. In another encounter, Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School defeated St. Gregory’s College, Obalende, 5-3 via penalty shootouts after playing 2-2 in regulation time. Anwar-ul-Islam College, Agege defeated King’s College by a lone goal, while Greensprings School, Lekki got the better of Eko Boys High School, Mushin 4-2 after 1-1 at full time.

In the female category, Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls High School, Itire walloped Dowen College, Lekki 8-0, while Queens College, Yaba beat International School, Lagos 3-0. Earlier on Thursday, Greensprings School defeated Methodist Girls High School 2- 0, while Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo defeated Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School 3-0 via penalty shootouts. Established in 2012, the GTBank Masters Cup is an annual football competition for first generation and private secondary schools in Lagos State, to promote camaraderie and foster friendliness amongst competing schools. Commenting on the competition, Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, said “We are proud to lead this initiative that provides an avenue for students to showcase their talents and passion for the game of football even as they remain committed to their academics.”

He further stated. “This competition paves the way for youths to cultivate their sporting talents and aptitudes, while fostering and building a healthier lifestyle at a critical stage in their lives”.