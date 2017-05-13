Ambode to Boost Schools’ Security with 3000 Commissionaires 

The Lagos State Government has readied more than 3,000 commissionaires in its bid to beef up security in public schools. The commissionaires, who would be identified by their dark green uniforms, are majorly young men and women, who took part in a passing out parade recently at the Task Force Yard, Oshodi.

Very shortly, they would become a regular features in all public primary and secondary schools in the 57 Local Governments and Community Development areas of the state. This commissionaire-based security project is one sure way of protecting primary and secondary school students and their teachers from being kidnapped.

According to the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of National Legion, Colonel Fola Akande, the initiative was principally to stem kidnapping, abduction, cultism, hooliganism, indiscipline, and other lawless and criminal acts, that could affect safety of the students, teachers and other workers in a school environment.

According to the Chairman, this initiative by Ambode’s Administration is a clear signal to teachers, students and other stakeholders in education sector, as well as the general population, that his government would neither tolerate any act that could jeopardize the safety and security prevailing in all school and tertiary education institutions in the state, nor would it permit anything that could erode the conducive learning condition in the state.

He said he believed more jobs would be created through the initiative.

Akande called on the commissionaires who had, for six months, undergone a rigorous and intensive paramilitary and intelligence gathering training, under the supervision of the Nigerian Legion, Lagos Chapter, to be good ambassadors and show high level of discipline wherever they served. He said they should adhere strictly to the details of their engagement , and prove well worth the while the huge investment put into the project by His Excellency, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.