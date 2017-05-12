APC Hails N’Assembly for Disclosing Budget Details

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, for opening up on the details of the 2017 National Assembly budget.

The party said the action is commendable being the first time in the country’s recent democratic history.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party said that by their action, the leadership of the National Assembly has demonstrated its commitment to an open and accountable legislature.

“It will be recalled that the Senate President had earlier in the year promised that the National Assembly budget details would be made available to the public following clamour from Nigerians for an open budget.

“By breaking from the tradition of secrecy that had shrouded the finances of the legislative institution, the APC-led National Assembly under Saraki has demonstrated their commitment to an open and accountable National Assembly, in line with our party’s resolve to run a more transparent government based on manifest probity, ” it said.

Details later…