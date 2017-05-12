Another Herdsmen Attack Claims Eight Lives in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Suspected armed Fulani headsmen thursday invaded Mbavuur and Mbaya council wards in Logo and Buruku Local Government Areas of Benue State, killing about eight persons and injuring many others

Only last weekend, Tse-Akaa, Mba’abaji and Tse-Orlalu in Logo Local Government Area were sacked by suspected herdsmen who also killed about 15 persons.

According to a source, the headsmen attacked Mbavuur and Mbaya, home town of the lawmaker representing Buruku federal constituency at the National Assembly, Mr. Orker Jev, before attacking other near by communities.

Speaking on the Logo attack, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the council, Mr. Ndiisaa Terhemen, said: “The invaders first stormed the Tse-Igboughul village last Tuesday at about 8p.m. shooting sporadically and killing two people and injuring others.

“The attack spilled over to the next day (Wednesday), when four more people were killed and more sustaining serious injuries, many of them were rushed to hospitals for treatment in Zaki-Biam and Ugba, headquarters of the local government area.”

Also reacting, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government area, Mr. Mbatseen Terngu, who confirmed the killing, said: “The close to 5,000 cows were grazing and roaming freely in the area while farmlands were being destroyed freely.”

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, said he was yet to get the details of the attacks.