Adewole Favours Locally Manufactured Drugs, Calls for Investment in Health Sector

By Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that improvement in local manufacturing of drugs and vaccination will save the country a lot of foreign currency.

To this end, Adewole called on stakeholders in the health sector not to perceive the sector as expenditure-oriented but as a business venture where there will be return on investments.

The minister made the call in Abuja on Friday at a stakeholders meeting involving the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services, Women Advocates for Vaccine Access (WAVA) and the media.

He said that stakeholders in the health sector should not perceive the sector as expenditure-oriented but a business venture whereby people should invest in and expect it to yield dividends.

He noted that there are opportunities abound in the sector for local production of vaccines, adding that the federal government had created an enabling environment for pharmaceutical companies to produce drugs locally.