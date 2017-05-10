Sokoto Creates 27,166 Jobs in Agric Sector in 2 Years

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has created 27,166 jobs in the agricultural sector in the state in the last two years.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this on Wednesday at a one-day stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop on climate change adaptation and agri-business support organised in collaboration with the Sokoto office of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

He said the jobs were created through community-based agricultural and rural development initiative.

“We have created 27,166 jobs through different interventions on sustainable agriculture, community infrastructure, rural enterprise development among others,” the governor said.

According to him, in the period under consideration, the government also supported over 33,000 people through promotion of improved crop production techniques, para-veterinary clinics and women and youth off-farm activities.

