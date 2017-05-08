Nosa Igiebor Retires from Eagles

Caykur Rizespor Kulübü midfielder Nosa Igiebor has made it clear that he will no longer honour calls to represent the Super Eagles.

The 26-year-old player received a call up from Nigeria’s Franco-German coach Gernot Rohr ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia last October.

However, Igiebor did not play as Nigeria recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chipolopolo at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The former Real Betis and Lillestrøm SK midfielder insisted that German tactician Rohr did not tell him why he wasn’t used during the crucial encounter.

”Yes, I granted an interview to a radio station in Nigeria,” Igiebor told Own Goal.com Nigeria.

“It’s true I’m no longer interested in playing for Nigeria as long as Rohr remains the coach. He disrespected me.

“He (Rohr) treated me like I’m nobody, I won’t honour any more calls unless if he assures me that I will play,” he added.

“I can’t watch players I’m better than play ahead of me,” stressed the midfielder.

Igiebor has featured in nine Turkish Super Lig matches since joining Rizespor from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv in January 2017.