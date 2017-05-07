Ikpeazu Advises S’east Govs to Build Durable Roads

Emmanuel Ugwu, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged his brother governors from the South-east geopolitical zone to ensure that the roads they build are of good quality that will stand the test of time.

He made the call at the weekend in Aba during the commencement of the reconstruction of the 5.7 km Port Harcourt Road, Aba, saying that the strategic road would be expanded to six lanes and would be ready in 18 months.

‘’The way to go for us in the South-east, especially governors that agree, is to do roads that outlive our tenure because we don’t want to go back to the same projects within the lifespan of our tenure and the best thing for me is to go for cement pavement technology,’’ he said.

Early in the life of his administration, the Abia governor adopted the use of cement technology in road construction and has applied it to most of the roads he has so far constructed in the commercial city of Aba on the strong conviction that the roads would last longer.

Ikpeazu was accompanied by his Ebonyi State counterpart and Chairman of the South-east Governors Forum, Mr Dave Umahi, who was in Abia State for the ceremony held at Asa Nnentu.

Details later…