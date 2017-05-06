Ondo, Ogun, Lagos Attacks: Military Continues Raidon Militants’ Hideouts

The Military said on Friday that it was continuing its operations in Ajakpa, Ese-Odo local council, Ondo State, to rout militants who had been using the area as a base to launch attacks in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos States. Yesterday’s update followed the killing earlier in the week, of wanted Ossy Ibori and several of his men during a violent encounter with soldiers attached to the Joint Taskforce, Operation Delta Safe, in the creeks of Ese-Odo. Ibori, 40, and his gang, the military said, were responsible for the abduction of some staff and students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla , Epe, the kidnap of three school girls at Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary School in Ikorodu , the abduction of four Landlords in Isheri and the forcible seizure of the Oniba of Ibaland, Oba Goriola Oseni. The gang also carried out several bank robberies in Lagos and Ogun, killed an army captain and two policemen in Ikorodu and murdered a pregnant woman and his baby during an operation in Festac, Lagos State.

“Following that successful operation, our troops carried out a raid operation to clear remnants of miscreants/militant camps, shrines and hideouts used as safe haven were cleared. It is believed that they are proceeds of criminality. “Meanwhile, arrests were made and some quantities of items of munitions were recovered. It was believed that remaining militants fled when their leader was killed in action. “But we will continue to maintain our presence in the general area in order to deter and apprehend all unrepentant criminals terrorising the peace loving people of the com- munities”, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, Commander of OPDS, told journalists at a media briefing in Yenagoa, the JTF headquarters yesterday. He also announced the reopening of the waterways in the area which was blocked by the militants, and vowed to go after the remaining followers of the late Ibori. “Our troops have also success- fully unblocked Ajakpa – Bolowo waterways which had been blocked by Ossy Ibori’s gang for the past 4 months.