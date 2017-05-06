Djokovic Splits with Coaching Crew 

Novak Djokovic has announced he has split with his entire coaching team.The former world No 1 and 12-time Grand Slam winner hopes his “shock therapy” will help him achieve better results.

Djokovic said he had mutually agreed with his coach Marian Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch, and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic to end their successful and long-term partnership after last month’s Masters tournament in Monte Carlo.

“I am forever grateful to Marian, GG and Miljan for a decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals. Without their support I couldn’t have achieved these professional heights,” said the Serbian on in a lengthy post on his website novakdjokovic.com.

“I know they completely dedicated themselves and their lives to help me achieve my dreams and they were always my driving force and wind on my back. It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change.”

The 29-year-old, whose 122-week reign at the top of the rankings was ended by Andy Murray in November last year, says he is keen to find his “winning spark” again.

“I want to continue raising the level of my game and stamina and this is a continuous process. I enjoy this journey, it feels like I am starting something new again and I love this challenge. I am a hunter and my biggest goal is to find the winning spark on the court again.”

Djokovic, who is due back on court at this week’s Madrid Open, added that he will take his time before deciding on his new coach.

“I want to find a way to come back to the top stronger and more resilient. I have so much faith in this process and that’s why I will take time to find the right person who I can connect with professionally.

“I have been on the tour long enough to know how to manage daily routines and I don’t want to rush my decision. I will be on the tour alone for a while with the support of my family and management. I will inform the public when I find the right person, but for now, I thank you for your support and understanding.”