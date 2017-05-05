Dolphins, IGP Maintain Winning Streak

ZENITH B/BALL LEAGUE

Dolphins and IGP Queens basketball teams have continued their winning streak in the ongoing Zenith Bank Women Basketball League taking place in Kaduna.

Taking the court first in the morning, Dolphins coached by founder, Wale Aboderin, recorded their second victory at the second phase by defeating vastly-improved Sunshine Angels of Akure 68 – 44.

The Aboderin ladies displayed supremacy in all the departments of the game.

Speaking after their encounter, Aboderin said he was impressed with the performance of his girls but they did not obtain an optimum level.

“The girls normally raise their games depending on the strength of their opponents. I am happy with this performance. They took things easy to get the result. Our target is to get to the final and get a continental ticket,” he said.

In the third game of the day, IGP Queens whitewashed Ekiti Angels 96 – 23 points to also maintain their 100 per cent record in Kaduna.

Also victorious on Thursday were Benue Princess who humiliated Oluyole Babes 70 – 36 and AHIP who defeated First Deepwater 54 – 50 in a keenly contested encounter.

At a post match chat, AHIP coach John Wilson said their target was to qualify for the final eight slot billed for Lagos in August.