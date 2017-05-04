Sokoto Distributes 172 Transformers to Rural Communities

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government on Thursday said it has distributed 172 transformers of various capacities to different communities across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Rural Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigwandu, who stated this during a chat with journalists in Sokoto, added that the 172 transformers were procured by the state government at the cost of N623 million.

Maigwandu explained that N103 million was spent on the supply and installation of the electrical equipment in different parts of the state.

According to him, the categories of transformer distributed included 500 kva, 300 kva and 200 kva and that some local government areas got five while others got three depending on request.

He further said the state government had concluded plans to install additional 100 transformers in some selected communities in the state.

Details later…