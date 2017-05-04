Skyway to Hold Global Transport System Conference

Skyway Investment Group, a sting rail transport technology company has concluded plans to hold a conference on global transport system in Nigeria.

Skyway technology is a provider of innovative transport service recognised worldwide as global solution to commuters.

The two-day conference on ‘The new $400 billion string rail transport technology industry’ scheduled to hold on May 6 to 7, 2017, at Best Western Plus Hotel, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, is free.

According to the organisers, the conference would give Nigerians a unique opportunity into the business of sting rail transportation.

“Built and designed in Russia, the Skyway technology will showcase the global transport technology system that will drastically reduce gridlock,” they said.

According to Skyway African Representative, Sam Arogundade, “This is going to be a great opportunity to become a co-owner of a global transport technology at highly discounted rates.

“The innovative character of skyway technology is due to an original and effective combination of widely known engineering and technological solutions.

“Each separate component of skyway transport system is the character of component connection into the system that ensures its unprecedented design and operational features. The types of rails are flexible, semi-rigid and rigid structure.”