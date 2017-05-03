Workers’ Day Revolt is a Warning to APC, Says Wike 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the Workers’ Day revolt at the Eagle Square in Abuja was a warning to the All Progressives Congress  (APC) and the federal government that Nigerians are tired of their needless propaganda, lies and poor performance.

He also declared that the plot by the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris,  to plant weapons and money in his Abuja  residence was tantamount to a coup against  an elected state government.

In an interview with the African Independent Television in Abuja, Wike  advised the federal government  to  heed the  warning of the workers, retrace its steps and stop the lies, intimidation  and anti-democratic steps overheating  the polity.

He said the revolt during  the May Day event in Abuja, “is a signal for them to be careful.  Don’t take the people for a ride. It is a warning  to security  agencies  who are used to kill, intimidate opponents and rig elections.

“People are tired. People are impatient with the blackmail and deceit  of the APC.  Enough is enough  with the unnecessary  propaganda.  The patience of Nigerians is running out. What happened  at the Eagle Square is a warning.”

He regretted  that  rather than focus on fulfilling her campaign promises, the APC-led federal government has spent  time planting  weapons and monies in the homes of  opposition politicians, mainly  to distract Nigerians.

On the IG, the governor said the APC  is using the police chief to deliberately  create crisis  in the state as part of their  plan to declare a state of emergency in the state.

He said: “He wants the state to be pulled  down, so that they will  engender crisis and declare  a state of emergency.
“I will always stand against injustice, impunity and intimidation in this country.  It doesn’t matter what it costs me.”
He said the motive behind the plot by the IG to plant weapons and money in his Abuja residence is to embarrass him and create doubts on the credible information  he gives Nigerians.

Buttressing  his  assertion  that the IG is a politician  in uniform, Wike  reminded Nigerians of the APC leaders arrested printing  fake ballot papers before the Rivers rerun elections, which the police transferred out of the state  and swept  under the carpet.

He said the anti-corruption war is selective, citing the case of a former NDDC Director, Henry Ogiri, who was under EFCC  investigation, but was left off the hook the moment he defected to APC.

  • AMY

    The truth is gradually coming to light that the disruption during the Worker Days Rally was actually sponsored. Wike has only added credence to the theory. He and his co-travellars hired people to protest to give the APC govt a bad name.
    Many official of the Labour have claimed that those who protested that day were not in the labour dress and they were not known. The labour officials have admitted that they made mistake to have allowed just anybody to enter the venue without showing their ID card as it has been the practice in recent times.

    Thank God the event proceeded well after the hired protesters left the venue.

    • Nathaniel

      I would assume you weren’t there so please stop this finger pointing. Must you be paid to say you won’t succumb to nonsense??