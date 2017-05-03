Workers’ Day Revolt is a Warning to APC, Says Wike 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the Workers’ Day revolt at the Eagle Square in Abuja was a warning to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the federal government that Nigerians are tired of their needless propaganda, lies and poor performance.

He also declared that the plot by the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, to plant weapons and money in his Abuja residence was tantamount to a coup against an elected state government.

In an interview with the African Independent Television in Abuja, Wike advised the federal government to heed the warning of the workers, retrace its steps and stop the lies, intimidation and anti-democratic steps overheating the polity.

He said the revolt during the May Day event in Abuja, “is a signal for them to be careful. Don’t take the people for a ride. It is a warning to security agencies who are used to kill, intimidate opponents and rig elections.

“People are tired. People are impatient with the blackmail and deceit of the APC. Enough is enough with the unnecessary propaganda. The patience of Nigerians is running out. What happened at the Eagle Square is a warning.”

He regretted that rather than focus on fulfilling her campaign promises, the APC-led federal government has spent time planting weapons and monies in the homes of opposition politicians, mainly to distract Nigerians.

On the IG, the governor said the APC is using the police chief to deliberately create crisis in the state as part of their plan to declare a state of emergency in the state.

He said: “He wants the state to be pulled down, so that they will engender crisis and declare a state of emergency.

“I will always stand against injustice, impunity and intimidation in this country. It doesn’t matter what it costs me.”

He said the motive behind the plot by the IG to plant weapons and money in his Abuja residence is to embarrass him and create doubts on the credible information he gives Nigerians.

Buttressing his assertion that the IG is a politician in uniform, Wike reminded Nigerians of the APC leaders arrested printing fake ballot papers before the Rivers rerun elections, which the police transferred out of the state and swept under the carpet.

He said the anti-corruption war is selective, citing the case of a former NDDC Director, Henry Ogiri, who was under EFCC investigation, but was left off the hook the moment he defected to APC.