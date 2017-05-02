Why I Joined Politics by Ekweremadu

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweramadu, has said sole mission for joining politics was to address the age-long marginalisation and neglect of his people.

Speaking when leaders of Udi North forum paid him a solidarity visit in Enugu, the lawmaker said he discovered early that no matter how endowed you are, there is a limit to what you can do for your people, hence the need to get involved in governance.

He said at a point, the government must necessarily come in to address some infrastructural deficit in an area.

The deputy senate president recalled that the first water project that he attracted as a senator was sited at Nze in Udi North as a way of remedying some of the difficulties faced by people in the area, adding that he has addressed most of the challenges in the area without being prompted by the people.

“I joined politics to address the issue of marginalisation by influencing government policies which would help in providing the needs of the people. I can see and feel marginalisation in Udi North and my vision is to change the fortunes of the people of the area for good, that’s why most of our projects in the areas of water, roads, and electricity are sited in places where the people can not help themselves,” he said.

Ekweremadu said the PDP in Enugu State is focussed on how to improve the welfare of the people not about those who are looking for a new party to join, adding that history has tended to repeat itself in the state where former governors are quick to join another party, but ended up not recovering from it.

He assured all the seemingly marginalised people in the state of the determination of the governor and himself in finding a lasting solution to their needs, stressing that we are lucky to have a governor who is kind hearted and is thinking in the same direction.

The deputy senate president lauded the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for addressing marginalisation in the state in terms of infrastructure and appointments.

He said that the governor had embarked on developmental projects that are simultaneously going on in all parts of the state which is evident for all to see.

Ekweremadu also announced that he has since ordered water drilling machines which will be used to drill water in communities with underground water in Enugu West to complement government efforts in the provision of water.

Earlier, the leader of the forum, Prof. Edwin Onyeneje said the essence of the visit was to acknowledge the effective representation and generosity of the senator by availing Udi North with numerous developmental projects.

Onyeneje assured the Senator of the support of the forum for him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the deputy Governor, Rt Hon Cicelia Ezeilo and member representing Udi and Ezeagu in the federal constituency, Hon Denis Amadi, adding that, though a one time Governor of the State was said to have come to Udi North to express intentions of joining another party, Udi North will remain steadfast in PDP. Ends