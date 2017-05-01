Police Arrest Sule Lamido over His Utterances

*Search his residence Former gov to be charged to court for alleged breach of public peace

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



Operatives from the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 1, Kano, yesterday arrested the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

Lamido was alleged to have been arrested over plans to scuttle the forthcoming local government elections in the state slated for July 1.

The spokesman of the police in the zone, Sambo Sokoto, confirmed the arrest, stating that he was invited to answer questions.

It was further gathered that the state government had written a petition to the zone 1 headquarters of the police to investigate the former governor over his utterances that could undermine the peace of the state in the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

Sources revealed that Lamido was alleged to have addressed his supporters on April 8 in a rally recently held at the PDP headquarters in Dutse where he urged them to make sure the party won the election at all cost.

Another source also hinted that the arrest of the former governor might not be unconnected with the programme aired in one of the Kano local radio stations where he was alleged to have directed his people to make sure they win the local government elections by all means.

Lamido was said to have been arrested at his Sharada Kano residence yesterday morning by the Zonal Investigative Bureau Unit (ZIB) of Zone 1.

The former governor was also alleged to have directed his party members not to succumb to any intimidation from any quarters in making sure that victory is certain for the party.

It was also learnt that the police had conducted a thorough search of Lamido’s residence in Sharada although nothing incriminating was found.

Another police source revealed that a combined team of detectives was sent to search his Bamaina residence in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

According to sources, the police quizzed the former governor over the alleged threat to disrupt the elections, in which information reaching the state government alleged must have prompted his immediate arrest.

However, it was gathered that the state Governor, Mr. Badaru Abubakar, directed his Media Adviser, Mallam Bello Zaki, to proceed to the AIG’s office to testify as witness to the allegation.

Lamido was grilled for over eight hours by the police who placed him in detention.

It was also learnt that some aides of the former governor thronged the police headquarters in apparent solidarity for their leader.

At the time of filing this report, Lamido was still detained at the Zone 1 headquarters of the police awaiting the outcome of the search of Bamaina house.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the police in the zone, Sambo Muhammad Sokoto, last night confirmed that Lamido would be charged to court after investigation.

He said the former governor was invited following a petition by the Jigawa State government.

“A petition on incitement and breach of public peace against the former Governor of Jigawa State, Lamido, was received by the office of Assistant Inspector or General of Police (AIG), Zone I Headquarters Kano from the Jigawa State government on April 27, 2017.

“Consequently, today, the former governor honoured the invitation sent to him to come and explain to the police his response to the allegation levelled against him.

“It is a statement of fact that incitement and public disturbance is a criminal offence contrary to Section 114 of the Penal Code of Nigeria. His Excellency, the former governor of Jigawa State is currently under investigation and in police custody while the result of the investigation will be made public.

“The case will be charged court upon the completion of the investigation. The AIG of Zone 1 headquarters Kano, wishes to assure the members of the public that the police will continue to ensure the preservation of law and order and the protection of all Nigerians.”