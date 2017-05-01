Muntari Walks off Pitch in Cagliari Racism Storm

Ghana’s Sulley Muntari dramatically walked off the pitch while playing for Pescara at Cagliari yesterday after his complaints of alleged racist abuse were met with a yellow card.

The former AC Milan and Inter midfielder also angrily confronted Cagliari fans, shouting at them: “This is my colour.”
Muntari could now face disciplinary measures after deciding, voluntarily, to leave the field seconds before fulltime – a decision that earned him a second yellow card, and then a red, in the 96th minute of the game that his team lost 1-0.
Earlier, he had spoken directly with a section of the Cagliari supporters targeting him with racist abuse.

And when he protested to match referee Daniele Minelli and other officials in the 89th minute that he was still being targeted, Muntari was booked.
While leaving the pitch in frustration and murmuring “Basta ! (Enough)” minutes later, Muntari went to address more supporters, showing them his arm and shouting: “this is my colour, this is my colour.”
His protest was later backed by Pescara coach Zdenek Zeman, although in comments to Sky Sport the Czech veteran said Muntari should not have quit the game.
“He asked the referee to intervene, but he (said he had) neither heard nor seen anything,” Zeman said. “Muntari was right, but he shouldn’t have left the pitch.”
Muntari was at AC Milan when former teammate Kevin Prince Boateng angrily walked off the pitch while being targeted with racist abuse during a friendly with lower league side Pro Patria in January 2013.
It prompted a wave of support on social media, although football’s ruling body FIFA, while applauding Boateng’s principles, said it did not condone his decision to walk off.

  • Lawrenece Ifo

    I hate racisim or any form of discrimination and abuse based on characteristics or apparent/hidden individual differences.
    But the fact still remain that we tend to complain when the perpetrators are from a different race. While we keep quiet and see it as a way of life when we do what is worse you to ourselves.
    As if to say that we can only expect to be treated equally and with dignity from the other races.
    While at the same time,we do show them through our everyday conducts toward each other that we do not deserve to be trrated better by other outer-racial groups.

    Just like in this case, people will just make noise through the social media and extend platitudes to Muntari but we will not take out time to look inward to know why we have become the dregs among other races,always looking forward to be accepted by unwilling groups who cannot be completely blamed for taking some unpleasant position in terms of interracial relationship.

    The message is getting clear everyday day that nobody/group can just be dashing you dignity when we collectively indignify ourselves with way we have collectively organised ourselves in a political, economic abd social environment ,without any sense of inclination toward promoting enlightened self interest and respond to situations in a manner that will make any external group to see through and believe that there is a even a limit to what we can accept.

    The Orientals have lifted themselves from the same situation in the past by looking inward which have significantly, changed the way they attract the respect and appreciation of other people.