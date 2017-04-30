Good Governance in Imo: Group Sets Up Strategy Committee

Ugo Aliogo

Pursuant to its objective of entrenching good governance in Imo State from 2019, a socio-political group, Imo Liberation Forum has constituted a special Strategy Committee to develop a blueprint for sectorial development of the State.

The committee is headed by Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie, immediate past Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, while Comrade Ogubuike Chinedu will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the Committee are: Dr. Walter Duru, Chairman, Freedom of Information Coalition – Nigeria – FOICN; Dr. Chima Adu, Prof. Tony Oha, Prince B.C. Ekeh, Bob Ogbenna, Hon. (Mrs.) Ezinne Amaka Agbaogwu, Hon. (Mrs.) Amakwe, Dr. Theo Ezeala, Engr. Innocent Enwenaonu, and President, Imo State University Medical Students Association.

The Committee, which is expected to be inaugurated by the leader of Imo Liberation Forum, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba on a date to be announced, is expected to develop a blueprint for the socio-political and economic development of Imo State. It is expected to submit its report in three months, according to a release issued by Director, Communications, G42 Imo Liberation Forum, Dr. Duru.

Accepting the appointment, Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie promised to put in his best to ensure that the assignment is executed successfully, even as urged members of the Committee to see it as a necessary sacrifice to liberate the State from the shackles of bad governance.

Rising from its sixth meeting in Orlu, Imo State, the Forum also resolved to ensure it produces credible candidates to vie for the forty two elective positions in Imo State at the 2019 general elections.

The Forum lamented what it described as the pitiable state of governance in Imo State, insisting that the time has come for people of the state to take their destiny in their hands.