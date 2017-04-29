 No Resurgence of Boko Haram in North-East, DHQ Insists

By Paul Obi in Abuja



The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday insisted that there was no resurgence of Boko Haram and terrorism in the North East even as the region faces some level of attacks by remnant of the sects.

Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche reassured Nigerians that there was no “resurgence of insurgency’’ in the North East, particularly in Borno, in spite of pockets of attacks and suicide bombings the area has witnessed in recent times

Enenche stated this Friday during the monthly update on security situation across the country.

“The general public has a feeling which I have been made to understand that there seems to be like there is resurgence of the Boko haram activities in the North East, particularly in Borno state.

“I stand here this morning to let you categorically that it is not true.

“Let me also remind you that the Boko Haram groups, I called them groups because it is not one. They vary in their characteristics and behaviour. They are not professional, they do not know what we – armed forces of Nigeria, know,’’ Enenche added.

He observed that the new tactics being adopted by the troops was geared towards enabling the troops to clear the remnants of the insurgents.

“It is not that we have become docile or dormant, no. The apprehension from the public is becoming much from the dossier I get, but I am assuring them that the new tactics adopted by the military in eliminating the terrorists is working,’’ he said.

The Director explained that the military was willing to embrace repentant terrorists, stating that,

“from those, who are surrendering, we are having a good level of cooperation from them.

“A good number of them are surrendering; they are interested in the `Operation Safe Corridor’, the measure put in place by the Defence Headquarters for those who are ready to repent,’’ he added.

Enenche said that repentant terrorists, who took advantage of that window would be “demobilised, disarmed and re-integrated into the society through targeted operated training.’’

He said that while the Nigerian Air Force had injected new platforms to enhance their capability in night operation, the Navy was on top of the situation in the Lake Chad region.

The operations include `Harbin Kunama II’’ in the North West, “Safe Haven’’ in North Central, “Delta Safe’’ in the Niger Delta and “Awase’’ in the South West.

Speaking on the removal of mines from the North East, Enenche stated that following the call by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the United Nations had indicated willingness to assist the country.

“And the promise from the body is very encouraging for the whole of that area to be demined.

“Of course, from other sectors of those involved in this initiative, you will discover that the area has been seriously mined.

“So, it is not easy for the people – IDPs, to return to their home and farms, but that effort is on. The Nigerian army engineers are there within the available resources to do their best.

“But the moment we get the required support from the international community, I tell you that exercise is going to be accelerated,’’ Enenche submitted.