No Resurgence of Boko Haram Insurgency in North-east, DHQ Insists

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday insisted that there is no resurgence of Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism in the North-east even as the region faces some level of attacks by remnant of the sects.

Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, reassured Nigerians that there is no “resurgence of insurgency’’ in the North-east, particularly in Borno, in spite of pockets of attacks and suicide bombings the area has witnessed in recent times”.

Speaking during the monthly update on the security situation across the country, Enenche said: “The general public has a feeling which I have been made to understand that there seems to be like there is resurgence of the Boko Haram activities in the North-east, particularly in Borno State.

“I stand here this morning to let you know categorically that it is not true.”

