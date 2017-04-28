Abuja Colour Blast to Create Autism Awareness

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The second edition of Abuja Colour Blast will hold on Saturday April 24 with the organisers using the event to draw public attention to autism, a condition that leads to hearing and speaking disorder.

The Abuja Colour Blast is a fitness and wellness event that entails a 5km walk through some of the major roads of the Federal Capital Territory.

Prince Ulurcha, the founder of FitCity Club, Abuja, said the event was adopted by The Zamarr Institute (TZR) as a charity to lend support to Autism Awareness and Education. Some percentage of the registration fees will be remitted to TZA in support of the autism cause.Other sponsors include Sterling Bank and Faro Water.

According to Ulurcha of FitCity Club, the non-competitive fitness and lifestyle festival will attract Abuja celebrities, families and students to a massive networking event.

The event entails run, walk, skate and bike. The route will begin at Millennium Park, Maitama, passing through Aguiyi-Ironsi Street, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent all the way to Ahmadu Bello Way. The revelers will finish at Millennium Park.

The participants will register their interest to select any of the three event packages.

Over 200 participants featured at the maiden edition held last year.

“This year edition promises to be unique.There will be fun, colours and a whole lot of exciting times for families, friends and students.There will be many water points and four DJs to make the event memorable. We have got a lot of calls and emails from many people wanting to participate in the wake of the success of the first edition last year. We call it the festival of friendship because it is all about the people. We want to do something that will bring people together,” Ulurcha said.

The event is also promoting local content as all paraphernalia to be used including colouring are locally sourced.

The success of the Abuja event will also serve as an inspiration for the event to be organised in other parts of the country.

Sterling Bank representative, Ehi Mondritz Ebhohimhen said it was supporting the event to identify with indigenous contents and a Nigeria brand.