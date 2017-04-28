Absence of Prosecution Witness Stalls Saraki’s Trial at CCT

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The trial of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, for alleged false declaration of asset when he was governor of Kwara State, was again stalled yesterday at the Code of Conduct Bureau in Abuja.

The federal government is prosecuting Saraki over allegations bordering on false and improper declaration of assets allegedly acquired during his tenure as governor of Kwara State from 2003-2011.

At the resumption of trial yesterday, the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, asked the court for an adjournment as the witness he had planned to call for the day was indisposed.

He disclosed that the witness, who is Saraki’s account officer, had informed him that he would be undergoing a surgery; hence he would not make himself available to testify in the trial.

Jacobs, therefore, urged the tribunal to adjourn the matter.

Consequently, the tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar, adjourned the trial to May 4.

This is the third time Saraki’s trial would be adjourned at the instance of the prosecution.

The case was initially slated for April 18, but it was shifted to 25, and then yesterday, and now to May 4.

Earlier, the prosecution had tendered before the tribunal a statement made by the senate president to the EFCC on August 13, through Alvan Gurummaal, a detective of the agency.

Saraki is facing an 18-count amended charges of false asset declaration.

His trial started in September 2015, and it has lingered ever since.