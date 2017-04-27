Man Petitions IG over Abduction of Daughter, Forceful Marriage in Niger State

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A farmer in Shudna village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, Habila Gambo, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IG), Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, over the abduction and forceful marriage of his 16-year-old daughter, Janet, by a tailor, Nasiru Yusuf.

Yusuf, according to the petition, had abducted the teenager in Erena village where she was an apprentice tailor.

In the petition titled: “Complaints of criminal breach of trust, kidnapping, unlawful abduction and forceful marriage of a minor, Janet Habila by one Nasiru Yusuf of Erena village in Shiroro Local Government of Niger State”, Gambo said his daughter was kidnapped and forced into marriage by the man who was entrusted to train her as a tailor.

The petition dated 24th April, 2017 and signed on behalf of the petitioner by one Daniel Omakor of Cosmic Chambers Minna a copy of which was made available to newsmen also accused a Sharia Court judge in Erena of conspiring with Yusuf to secretly contract a marriage between Janet and Yusuf under unknown Islamic law without the consent of her Christian parents.

More to follow…