INEC Introduces Innovative Technologies for Transparent 2019 Elections

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Hajiya Amina Zakari, on Thursday said the commission has introduced innovative technologies in order to ensure a transparent 2019 elections.

Hajiya Zakari made the remark at the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Wamakko Local Government area of Sokoto State.

She stated that such technologies which include e-collation and e-transmission of results, were aimed at demonstrating the integrity and transparency of the commission’s collation process.

Zakari said this would go a long way in further building the confidence of the people in the electoral process, adding that this was part of the commission’s strategy to reposition itself for efficient service delivery ahead of the 2019 polls.

Details later…