CAN Laments Insecurity, Criminal Activities of Fulani Herdsmen

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said Nigerians are experiencing excruciating pains as the country is witnessing religious and ethnic cleansing through the criminal activities of Fulani herdsmen who are killing on daily basis.

CAN National Secretary, Rev. Musa Asake, made this known at the ongoing 104th annual session of the Nigerian Baptist Convention holding in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the SA Media & Communications to the CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji‎, CAN believed that this year’s theme for the Baptist Convention, “Moving Forward: Overcoming the Challenges of Life through Jesus Christ”, was the best suited for this troubled times.

‎According to him, “You will all agree with me that our country is today experiencing excruciating pains as we witness religious and ethnic cleansing through the criminal activities of the murderous Fulani herdsmen who are killing on daily basis.‎”

Continuing he stressed: “Nigeria has become unsafe because our security agencies are not living up to the billings. In Nigeria today, nowhere is safe, both the rich and the poor are crying because of the evil in the land occasioned by the criminal activities of the terrorists, kidnappers, armed robbery, ritual killings, unemployment and corruption in high places.”