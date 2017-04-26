Herdsmen Attack Ortom’s LG, Kills Six, Three Others Injured

George Okoh in Makurdi

Suspected Fulani herdsmen at the weekend attacked Tse-Wuaswem in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, killing six farmers, according to locals.

The attack which occurred at the council ward just a few kilthe state Governor, Samuel Ortom, according to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, said at least six persons were killed and several others injured while many others are still missing.

Sole administration of the area, Mr. Joseph Apera, who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with journalists, said only one person was killed while three others were seriously injured.

Apera said the incident occurred at about 9p.m. last Sunday in Saav district while the people were asleep.

“There was no provocation. They just came in, matcheted the person and ran away. Before then, there had been high influx of cattle in the area.

Guma, the home of Ortom, has incessantly been attacked by herdsmen resulting in many deaths and destruction of property.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Yamu, disclosed that the police received a report from DGSA of Guma on April 24 that herdsmen killed somebody at Tse-Wasem village of Tsev district.

He said the Division Police Officer (DPO) led policemen to the area and met one Shiku Bafum, 50, who stated that on April 23 at about 11.30p.m., he and his younger brother named Kulegwa Bafum were attacked by unknown herdsmen in their compound, adding that the headsmen matcheted Kulegwa Bafum to death and injured him with a cutlass on his left leg.

While those injured were taking to the hospital, the police spokesman said six herdsmen were arrested even as the case is under investigation.