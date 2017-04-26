Eguavoen Unveiled as New Sunshine Stars’ Coach

*Shorounmu gets goalkeeper trainer job

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Football Agency on Tuesday in Akure made public the appointment of former Super Eagles’ Chief Coach, Austin Eguavoen, as the new Technical Adviser of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure while former Eagles’ goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorounmu, was also unveiled as the goalkeeper trainer.

The unveiling ceremony which was attended by almost all football stakeholders in the state held at the Ondo State Football Agency office in Akure,

The Interim Management Committee of the Ondo State Football Agency led by a former Director General of the National Sports Commission, Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, opted for the choice of Eguavoen and Shorounmu based on their track records in the game.

“We agreed on bringing Eguavoen and Shorounmu on board to handle this club because of the track records of the two coaches and we believe they can firstly save the club from relegation as well as fair well in the FA Cup,” the ODSFA boss Elegbeleye disclosed.

Speaking on his new challenge at Sunshine Stars, Eguavoen gave reasons while he accepted the job.

“I had other offers most recent one from South Africa but I had to shun it for Sunshine Stars because of the long standing relationship I have with Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye and the respect I have for him. Also, my wife hails from this state so I have no option than to accept this huge task.

“I believe with prayers from everyone and full support too like what His Excellency Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has already assured me, I believe we can all help save this wonderful club from relegation,” Eguavoen pledged.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Sunshine Stars Supporters club, Emmanuel Odunyi, appealed to the supporter to throw their weight behind the new coaching crew.

The initial contract is to cover the remainder of this current Nigeria Professional Football League.