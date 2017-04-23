Saraki’s Trial at CCT Stalled over Prosecution’s Request for Adjournment

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The trial of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over alleged false declaration of his assets when he was governor of Kwara State, has again been stalled by a request for adjournment by the prosecution. The request for adjournment at the instance of the prosecution was the second in less than two weeks.

At the last sitting, tribunal Chairman, Mr. Danladi Umar fixed April 18 for continuation of hearing. But before that day, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacob SAN, sent a letter to the tribunal chairman, asking for a shift in the earlier date agreed among parties during the last proceedings.

Jacob had in the letter requested that the matter be adjourned to April 25. Few days to the new date on the matter again, Jacob sent in another letter asking that the matter be shifted to April 27.

The head, public affairs of the tribunal, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan, confirmed that Mr. Jacob sent in letters asking for adjournment of the trial twice.

A source close to the legal team of the Senate President said they (prosecution) are worried and concerned that there won’t be any excuses on the part of the prosecution as to the availability of the witness in the matter on the next adjourned date.

Alhassan said, “I think the irregularities are on the part of the prosecution, Mr. Jacob. He wrote to the tribunal to say that his witnesses won’t be available on the 18th and asked for a new date. He asked that the case be adjourned to 25th which was agreed upon but now he has asked for another date. So, the adjournments are at the instance of the prosecution and not the tribunal.”

Saraki has been standing trial over alleged false asset declaration during his tenure as governor of Kwara State. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him by the federal government before the tribunal.