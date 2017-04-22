City Architect, Teju Oga, Serenades Dad at 70 

If there is one young man who has done well for himself in his chosen career–is a city-practising architect and socialite, Teju Ajayi. The handsome dude, popularly known as Teju Oga, among his friends, is the CEO of The Architects Place Ltd, a design and construction firm based in Maryland, Lagos. A creative and hugely sought-after architect, the debonair architect’s imprints are on scores of beautiful buildings in Lagos and other parts of the country. But for all these relative successes, Teju Oga has his dad, Julius Dada Ajayi to thank.

As part of appreciating his old man, a retired superintendent of Nigerian Customs Service, Teju is celebrating his dad who clocked 70 on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 with a grand birthday soiree.

Spyglass gathered that Teju and his siblings vowed not to settle for a mundane birthday bash for their loving dad who they admitted toiled through the years to make them the successful professionals they all are now.

So, those fortunate enough to receive an invite to the bash holding on Sunday, April 23rd somewhere around Lagos should be ready for a ball, a blast and a breather.

The bash will be anchored by the famous comedian-cum-compere Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, while rave of live music, SB Live, will be on the bandstand to serenade guests.