Osinbajo Backs ACF’s Plan for National Security Summit

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed support for the proposed security summit by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), saying organising a security summit of that magnitude this time in the nation’s history will be a welcome development.

Osinbajo made this remark while receiving a delegation of ACF led by the group’s Vice Chairman, Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande, which presented him with ACF publication in the State House.

Kwande had told Osinbajo that the summit would bring all stakeholders together with the intention to articulate strategies aimed at addressing the menace of insecurity and simultaneously come up with ideas that will guarantee sustainable peace and development in the country.

Osinbajo, according to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, said the beauty of Nigeria laid in its unity in diversity.

“A lot of those who say we are better divided as a nation, don’t understand that the greatness of this country lies first in its diversity and then in the size of the country,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that with the diversity and huge size of the country, “it is better to be a part of a great thing than to be one tiny part of something that is not necessarily great,” adding: “So, I think that we must not allow those who advance personal causes to defeat the very strong objectives of bringing this country together as a nation and forge ahead.”

The statement also said the vice-president told the delegation that President Muhammadu Buhari was one leader willing “to ensure this country is a united country,” observing that “this country has men who are determined to remain honest, straight forward and are able to speak their minds without deceit.”