INEC to Commence CVR on April 27

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the commencement of its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on April 27.

The commission in a statement issued at the end of a meeting between the management, Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Administrative Secretaries (ASs) from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said the exercise is to take place simultaneously in all the 774 local government areas in the country.

In the statement signed by Amina Bala Zakari, INEC said the meeting was to finalise its preparations for the commencement of the nationwide CVR exercise.

It added that the meeting considered the methodology, modalities and effective date for the commencement of the exercise nationwide.

“Arising from the meeting, the commission has decided that the nationwide CVR shall commence on April 27, 2017 in each of the 774 local government areas of the federation. The exercise shall take place on weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 9a.m. to 3p.m. excluding public holiday,” it said.

INEC said the exercise is intended to enable citizens who have turned 18 years of age since the last registration as well as those who did not register during the last exercise to register as voters.

It said it is meant to allow those seeking transfer of their registration from one state to another or within a state from polling unit to another to do so.

The commission also stated that the exercise would also be used to distribute uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to those who could not collect them before or since the last general election.

In addition, it will enable citizens who have the Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) but whose names are on the register to collect their PVCs.

According to the commission, the registration centres shall be the local government offices of the commission or such other suitable locations as will be made public by the state offices.

It advised those who are already registered not to do so again as registering more than once, is an offence.