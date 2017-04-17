Saraki, Governors, Others Preach Peace at Easter

As Christians all over the world celebrate Easter, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has admonished Nigerians to continue to live in peace and unity in the spirit of the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in order to move the nation forward.

In his Easter message issued yesterday, he equally appealed to Nigerians to continue to have confidence in the All Progressives Congress (APC) -led federal government, assuring them that the government was working hard to overcome myriad of challenges confronting the country.

Saraki also called on the citizens to be optimistic and stay focused.

“My message is for us to live in peace and unity. I know that we will continue to make sacrifice, and we should be hopeful that the country will get better. We should be hopeful that we will attain our promises with time. We just have to stay focused and determined and should not get distracted. I’m sure that at the end of the day, we will get there.

“But the most important thing is that there must be unity and peace, and we must be able to come together and support government to be able to do our best. People should not give up. They should be rest assured that all is going to be well,” the Senate president noted.