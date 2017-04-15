Kyrgios Withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters

Australian Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he has delayed the start of his clay-court campaign until May.

The 21-year-old made the announcement via his Twitter account on Good Friday.

The news was not unexpected as it was reported earlier in the week that he was considering pulling out of the Masters Series event in Monte Carlo which begins on Sunday.

Although Kyrgios did not give a reason for his withdrawal, it is believed he is suffering from fatigue following a busy start to the season.

Last week he was part of an Australia team which beat the United States to reach the semi-finals of the Davis Cup.

The Canberra-born player will now contest the Estoril Open in Portugal which starts in May.

Roger Federer and Gael Monfils have already confirmed they will not be taking part in next week’s tournament in the south of

France.