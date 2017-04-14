Wike: Amaechi Withdrew N53bn from State’s Coffers without Due Process

•Gives assent to five bills passed by Assembly

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the administration of former Governor Chibuike Amaechi of withdrawing N53 billion from the state’s stabilisation fund without the following due process.

He said the recklessness of the immediate past administration was reason for the Rivers State Reserve Fund (Repeal) Law Number 3 of 2017 as the former law was no longer relevant.

Wike spoke on Thursday at the Government House, Port Harcourt when he signed into law five bills passed by the state House of Assembly.

The bills signed into law by the governor were state Education (Return of Schools) Amendment Number 1 Law, Number 1 of 2017, Rivers State Honours Law Number 2 of 2017, Rivers State Reserve Fund (Repeal) Law Number 3 of 2017, Rivers State University Law Number 4 of 2017 and Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Law Number 5 of 2017.

Speaking after giving his assent to the five bills, Wike lauded the state House of Assembly for its commitment to the rapid development of the state.

He said the Return of School law was vital because it permits the state government to intervene in mission schools already returned to their owners.

The governor said the law would help in the sustenance of the quality of education in mission schools returned by the state government to their previous owners.

He explained that the state Reserve Fund (Repeal) Law Number 3 of 2017 became necessary as the law was no longer relevant following the financial recklessness of the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

According to Wike, that administration refused to respect the law as it indiscriminately withdrew funds from the fund meant for the future.

He said: “Between February 12, 2014 and May 27, 2015, they (immediate past APC administration in the state) withdrew N53 billion from the fund without passing through due process.

“The state is today suffering from the financial recklessness of that administration as it squandered state resources through illegal withdrawals.”

He added that the state University Law Number 4 of 2017 was done to avert the loss of accreditation of several courses by the university following recent regulations by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Presenting the five bills to the governor earlier, the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Martin Amaewhule, said the assembly passed the five bills because of its commitment to the development programmes of the state government.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the assembly, Mr. Ikunyi Ibani, said the assembly would always put up its best in the interest of the state.

He commended the governor for his outstanding achievements, which has been complemented by the state assembly.