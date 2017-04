The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions tribunal has overruled the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, challenging the declaration of Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the September 28 poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In a two-hour ruling read by the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ahmed Badamasi, it upheld the election of Obaseki as Governor of the state.