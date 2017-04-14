2018: Youths Form Coalition against APC, PDP, Unveils Candidate

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

In an effort to ensure that a youth becomes the governor of Ekiti State come 2018, youth groups in the state have formed a political coalition that would pose a serious threat to candidates to be fielded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship poll.

The political movement under the umbrella of Joint Council of Ekiti Youths (JCEY) has endorsed the candidacy of Mr Tosin Ajibare as its candidate for the election, expressing regret that the youths were being sidelined in Ekiti in elective and appointive positions.

Speaking during Ajibare’s 35th birthday ceremony in Ado Ekiti on Friday, the JCEY said the time has come for the youths to pioneer a revolution that would liberate them from political neglect and oppression.

The JCEY Secretary, Olanrewaju Ojuoluwa, who spoke at the event, added that the youths must rise up “and fight the gerontocracy that is gradually becoming a perpetual practice in Nigeria, for no nation can thrive and progress when youths are not given the opportunities to discover their potentials”.

The governorship candidate, who praised his colleagues for reposing confidence in him, added that they shall all look for a credible alternative platform to contest for the election.

