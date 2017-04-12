IG Seeks Police, DSS, Military Partnership in Crime Control

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Inspector General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris on Wednesday in Enugu said for the country to effectively tackle the increasing spate of crimes and criminality, all segments of the nation’s security, especially the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the military must unite and pull efforts together.

This came as Idris’ predecessor in office, Mr. Solomon Arase, advocated the establishment of e-cops to effectively confront ICT-related crimes. He said only a super-dynamic police would have the capacity of coping with the dynamic nature of crimes and by so doing achieve the much anticipated national security goals.

Delivering a keynote address in a workshop on sensitisation of law enforcement agencies on telecommunications issues organised by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) in Enugu, Idris said present day crimes had become more organised, complex and sophisticated and as such required team work to be checkmated.

He said it is time “we migrated from the point of isolated individualistic responses to build a new form of alliance, a collaborative partnership to jointly arrest the menace, which impacts negatively not on the security infrastructure, but economic well-being of the country”.

Details later…