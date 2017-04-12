Bayelsa Appeals to Daewoo Not to Quit N’Delta

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has pleaded with Daewoo Engineering and Construction Company Limited, one of the firms operating in the Niger Delta, not to make good it’s threat to quit the region.

The company, which cited severe “constraints and challenges” as reasons for wanting to leave Bayelsa, noted that by June this year if nothing is done about the situation, the management would be left with no choice than to shut down operations.

The state government, which made the passionate appeal on Wednesday through its State Partnership Agency, called on the management of the construction firm to approach its help desk for a resolution to its problems instead of planning to leave.

It noted that this would enable the government appraise their challenges and proffer solutions that would improve the company’s operations.

The Director-General of the agency, Mr. Stanley Braboke, who visited the State Project

Manager of Daewoo Operations in Yenagoa, Mr Nak Choi, told the management of the firm that security had greatly improved in the state.

Details later…