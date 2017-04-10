Warri Stands Still for Amaju Pinnick

*Governors, others honour new CAF exco member

Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo State) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State), former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, members of the House of Representatives, presidents of Sierra Leone and Togo football federations, high-ranking politicians, representatives of His Royal Majesty, the Olu of Warri, chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation and members of the NFF Congress were among a gorgeous crowd that turned out to honour NFF President Amaju Pinnick at a special thanksgiving in Warri yesterday,

The special service at the First Baptist Church (Agape Community) on Palm Sunday was to celebrate and honour God for Pinnick’s victory at last month’s CAF Executive Committee elections in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where the NFF supremo became only the third Nigerian ever to win a seat on the exalted council.

Pinnick gave all the glory to God for his steady rise in football administration, from being second vice chairman of Delta State FA to becoming a Member of the CAF Executive Committee and Member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions.

He again lauded the Federal Government, the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, NFF Executive Committee and Management, NFF Congress, sports committees of the National Assembly and various individuals who supported his CAF executive committee membership aspiration.

Johansen, who also won a seat on the CAF Executive Committee at last month’s congress, thanked Pinnick on behalf of the new CAF leadership, for the huge role he played in entrenching a new order in African football administration.

Also speaking on Pinnick’s elevation, both Obaseki and Ikpeazu hailed it as a great achievement for Nigeria as a football nation.

Obaseki noted that as a fellow Bendelite, it was necessary to support him and also explore the new potentials that his membership of CAF will impact on the country. He said Edo government would take full advantage of Nigeria’ representation at CAF to develop football in the state.

On his part, the Abia governor said Pinnick’ election into CAF was a milestone achievement for the country. He said, Nigeria is a sport loving country; soccer is a unifying factor in Nigeria so Pinnick is occupying a good position there that can unify Nigeria and take us to a greater height in terms of soccer in the world.

Former Delta Governor Uduaghan was accompanied by his wife Roli, and there were also House of Representatives’ members Daniel Beyenieju and Julius Pondi, Isha Johansen (president of Sierra Leone FA), Kossi Akpovy (president of Togo FA), Chief Solomon Ogba (president of Athletics Federation of Nigeria), Chiefs Omagbemi and Agbeluje (representatives of the Olu of Warri) and Chris Green (Chairman of NFF Technical and Development Committee).

Porbeni Ogun and Messrs Emmanuel Iba and Frank Ilaboya (FA Chairmen of Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Edo states) were also at the event, with officials of the Delta State Government and Delta State Football Association not left out.