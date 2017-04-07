Park Inn by Radission Abeokuta Launches Easter Promo

Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta, a vibrant four star hotel, has launched a special Easter promotion that is aimed at rewarding its customers. The package, which include accommodation with complimentary breakfast for two, is set to give existing and new guests value for money as they relax, celebrate and enjoy the Easter holiday at Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta, Ogun State, the management said in a statement.

In the words of the hotel’s General Manager, Mr. Kayode Aina, “Generally speaking, Nigerians are now more informed about travel and tourism perhaps as a result of the exposure to social media, conventional media and the liberal Visa Policies of the UAE. However, the positive impact of the awareness tilts more towards international travel than domestic travel within Nigeria.With the presence of international brands like Park Inn by Radisson and Radisson Blu in Nigeria, guests can now enjoy that same international luxury experience with an uncomplicated, relaxed homely environment.

“A work life balance with quality holiday time is proven to improve performance. Holidays are our lifeline to sanity, a chance to step away from our daily hustle and reconnect with the people we love. Relaxation through tourism is a great way of creating memorable experiences but regrettably, tourism is not a part of the Nigerian culture. “ “As the Easter holiday approaches, Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta, a vibrant four star hotel with an uncomplicated elegance of colourful ambience and professional service delivery is set to give all her customers a memorable Easter package themed: ‘Every Moment Matters with Us.” he stated