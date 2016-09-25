Setting the Records Straight…Capt Hosa Okunbo and Ex-wife, Evelyn, are Happily Divorced

Yes, except on very rare occasions, it is hard to see rich men, especially those whose depth of wealth cannot be measured like Capt. Hosa Okunbo, billionaire businessman, gets angry. However, that flipside of billionaires which decades of romance with the valuable lucre has helped to temper may flip over in Okunbo. And the outpour, you can guess, would not be too palatable. Okunbo has come out to denounce once again, and for the last time perhaps, repeated insinuations that he is still married to Evelyn, his former wife he divorced years ago. Some mischief makers went to town last week with news that Hosa didn’t attend Evelyn’s 60th birthday in Lagos. But we can tell you for free that Hosa and Evelyn are happily divorced and Hosa is now married to a beautiful woman, Nosa Hosa-Okunbo. According to Hosa who spoke to HighLife last week, “ I’m married to only one wife- Nosa Okunbo. I divorced Evelyn years ago”

Nosa, the ravishing wife and mother of Okubor’s kids, is undoubtedly the hottest and most desirable woman in Captain Hosa’s life, even as you read. Very close friends of Nosa however, urge that no one begrudge her claiming that she had paid her dues courtesy her loyalty to her billionaire husband when the going was rough. Interestingly, few couples manage the tricky trails of romance and class like Okunbo and his beloved wife, Nosa. Simply put, they blaze the trail, others follow.

Hosa and Nosa effortlessly present the portrait of an alpha couple at every public and private appearance. Not only do they turn heads when they make appearances, they appear so much in love that other couples begin to wish for a bit or too much of what they have. The lovebirds once again caused a stir at Daisy Danjuma’s son wedding, which held in Lagos last Saturday. Their presence didn’t go unnoticed as many stopped in their tracks to admire them. They were impeccably dressed in stylish apparels and their dapper looks elicited applause from the fawning crowd. So, mischief makers beware.

HOW TIME FLIES! TINA VUKOR QUARSHIE AND BEN BRUCE’S SON, CODY, COME OF AGE

Industry is the greatest fact in her life; wifehood and marriage are but incidental relations. Little wonder Tina Vukor Quarshie offers a rare education in human industry and romance. Like two reflections from the same mirror, Tina’s exploits as a professional and her romantic entanglements offer contradictory images of her life. Tina has undoubtedly distinguished herself as a force worth reckoning with in the world of business and industry. Painstakingly, she has made excellence her watchword and thereby rose to enviable heights in her career. This much is noticeable in her appointments as two-time Executive Director in Platinum and Zenith Banks respectively.

The same could hardly be said of her marital life: the professional Amazon was once married to Dr. George Novisi Quarshie, a Ghanaian lecturer, whom she met when she was a student of the then University of Ife; now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). They were together for almost a decade before their marriage hit the rocks. Though she was also involved with a top banker whose brother was also a bank MD, she never had it smooth sailing with men.

Shortly after her dalliance with the bank MD ended, she got involved with Ben Bruce, the boss of the Silverbird Group whom she eventually had a son named “Cody” with. Their romance was widely celebrated by the nation’s soft-sell media even as it hit Bruce’s legitimate wife and almost wrecked his home. But for the intervention of the Bruce brothers, it would have done just that. Even so, Tina and Bruce seem to have devised an ingenious way to sustain their relationship as they practically work together now. And their very handsome son, Cody, has really come of age. He’s no longer the baby of years ago.

WILL SECOND TIME BE HER TREAT? BAMANGA TUKUR’S DAUGHTER, JAMILA, MARRIES WIDOWER

Abuja listed like a cruise ship on the day Jamila, daughter of former PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, married Sports Minister, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, in a classy wedding not too long ago. There, top notch politicians and businessmen gathered to celebrate with the couple. However, Jamila’s marriage to Adedoja will be her second attempt at marriage. It would be recalled that she quit her first marriage in London, due to incompatibility with her first husband.

Jamila’s first marriage was severely hampered by irreconcilable differences with her estranged husband. The marriage which produced beautiful kids eventually crashed despite friends and family’s heartfelt attempts to reunite Jamila and her first husband. Jamila is the product of Alhaji Bamaga’s relationship with his Calabar wife, Aminat. Tukur married Amina soon after she clocked 30. Rumour has it that he gave Jamila to Adedoja to cement their bond and friendship. It is an open secret that Bamanga Tukur is a mentor to Prof. Adedoja.