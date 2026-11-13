Niger State Signs Climate Partnership Agreement at COP31 to Access Carbon Markets

Chiemelie Eze

Niger State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiss-based non-profit organisation, My Climate, to explore opportunities in the carbon market and strengthen efforts to address climate change challenges, particularly flooding and its impact on agriculture.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government and Head of the state’s delegation to COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, disclosed this in an interview, explaining that the agreement would help the state access carbon market opportunities to address identified environmental challenges.

Usman said the partnership was part of efforts to deepen the state’s green initiative, which began at the advent of the current administration.

He said, “First of all, Niger State began its programme on green initiative at the advent of this administration—the administration of His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Bago, the Farmer Governor. And a lot has been done; a lot is being done on this green initiative.

“And our mission to COP31 in Antalya is to further deepen that achievement. And specifically, we came in to sign an agreement with a development partner, My Climate.

“My Climate is a non-profit organisation based in Switzerland, and we have been working together for the past two years, and we felt a time has come for us to further deepen that relationship through the signing of a memorandum of understanding, and basically that’s why we’re here. And also, to key into other initiatives that are coming under the climate change programme.”

On the climate-related challenges confronting the state, the SSG identified flooding and its effects on agriculture as major concerns, noting that Niger State’s location and the presence of four hydroelectric dams make it particularly vulnerable to water-related disasters.

He said, “Yes, climate change is real, and the effect is everywhere in the world, and in Niger State particularly, if you recall, Niger State is housing about four hydro dams. That means we are prone to floodings and other natural water disasters—that is one.

“Two, you recall recently, just about two years back, we had a Mokwa flood, and three, we also have some other climate change effects in our farming and other agricultural-related areas.

“So to mitigate all these things, we have to be in tune with what is happening in the world, and of course, we are here, and we have seen what can be done, we have seen funds that we can access, we have seen partnerships that can work for us, and partnerships that will bring mitigation to most of these climate-related…”

Explaining the focus of the newly signed agreement, Usman said the partnership had identified three areas where the state could benefit from carbon market opportunities.

According to him, the partners would work with the state to facilitate access to the carbon market and mobilise opportunities to address the challenges identified under the agreed thematic areas.

He said, “It is a partnership that we have identified three areas: three areas that Niger State has potentials for benefiting from the carbon market, and the partners are going to work to enable us access those carbon market in order to address these challenges we have in the areas—the thematic areas we have identified.

“So it’s a very important MOU that we have signed today, and we are proud that we signed it.”

Caption

Secretary to the Niger State Government and Head of the state’s delegation to COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Alhaji Abubakar Usman and an official of Swiss-based non-profit organisation, My Climate, during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities in the carbon market