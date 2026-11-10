Tinubu: Why Good Corporate Governance Is Non-negotiable

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that good corporate governance is non-negotiable for Nigerians to have access to economic progress.

Tinubu spoke in Lagos on Tuesday during the 2026 Annual Directors’ Conference of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria with the theme “Reimagining the Boardroom for Inclusive and Sustainable National Prosperity in the New Economy.”

Represented by the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, the president commended the Institute for sustaining this important platform for dialogue, professional development and the promotion of sound corporate governance in Nigeria.

He stated that this year’s theme was both timely and significant as it was concerned directly with the realities of the time and underscored the need for a new approach to leadership, governance and institutional responsibility as the country navigates an increasingly complex and interconnected global economy.

According to him, the

importance of effective corporate governance to national development cannot be overstated as strong institutions, well-governed enterprises and responsible leadership are indispensable foundations for economic progress, investor confidence, job creation and sustainable prosperity.

Underscoring the importance of good governance as decided in boardrooms, Tinubu declared: “The boardroom is no longer simply a place to review and approve corporate decisions. It is a strategic centre where the future of organisations is shaped, risks are anticipated, opportunities are identified and accountability is upheld.

“The quality of decisions made in our boardrooms has far-reaching consequences—not only for shareholders and employees, but also for communities, industries and the wider national economy. Indeed, organisations cannot consistently outperform the quality of their leadership, governance structures and institutional culture.”

Thus, to the president, it is imperative that directors recognise their responsibilities as custodians of corporate integrity, stewards of resources and champions of long-term value creation.

Strong corporate governance, according to the president, reduces risk, strengthens investor confidence, improves access to capital, promotes operational efficiency and enhances organisational sustainability. Conversely, weak governance, poor oversight, conflicts of interest and inadequate accountability can undermine even the most promising enterprises.

” I therefore urge directors across the public and private sectors to embrace the highest standards of integrity, transparency, accountability and professionalism.

Boards must provide effective oversight, challenge management constructively, safeguard institutional assets, and ensure decisions are taken in the best interests of the organizations they serve and the stakeholders whose interests they are entrusted to protect.

“We must also strengthen governance in our public institutions and state-owned enterprises. Public resources must be managed responsibly, public institutions must deliver measurable value, and those entrusted with leadership must remain accountable for results. The principles of good governance must not be selective. They must be embedded across every institution that contributes to our national development”, the president said.